Prisoner exchange with Russia set for next week, says Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has expressed confidence that a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Russia will occur next week.

Source: Budanov, cited by TSN

Details: Budanov stated that he hopes the exchange will take place the following week, noting that, based on the lists, Ukraine will retrieve available prisoners and Russia will do the same.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said that during talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the thousand-for-thousand format.

