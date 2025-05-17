All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Prisoner exchange with Russia set for next week, says Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 May 2025, 14:31
Prisoner exchange with Russia set for next week, says Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has expressed confidence that a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Russia will occur next week.

Source: Budanov, cited by TSN

Details: Budanov stated that he hopes the exchange will take place the following week, noting that, based on the lists, Ukraine will retrieve available prisoners and Russia will do the same.

Advertisement:

Background: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said that during talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the thousand-for-thousand format.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

exchangeprisonerswar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
All News
exchange
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
Ukrainian mother let off fine for speeding to reunite with son just freed from Russian captivity
Ukraine brings back 277 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
18:47
US state secretary conveyed strong message from Trump to Russia's foreign minister – US State Department
18:28
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
18:10
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
17:55
UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
17:47
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:30
Russian drone attacks in Kherson injure four people, including three municipal workers
17:05
Ukraine's Security Service prepares for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia
16:39
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
16:15
Russia says foreign minister has discussed Istanbul talks with US state secretary
16:01
Putin refused to discuss US-Ukraine-Europe peace plan, FT says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: