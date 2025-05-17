UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 17:55
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned a Russian attack on a civilian bus which killed nine people. The attack took place near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Lammy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Lammy tweeted that he was appalled by the Russian strike on Sumy Oblast, noting that it came immediately after the talks in Istanbul – the first between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in three years.
Advertisement:
"If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done," he added.
Background:
- Russian forces used a Lancet loitering munition to strike the bus as it was conducting an evacuation mission near Bilopillia.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later reported that an entire family – parents and daughter – had been killed in the bus at the same time. He emphasised that the Russians could not possibly not have known what sort of vehicle they were targeting.
- The Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that the attack on the civilian bus reveals the Kremlin's true intentions.
- Following the latest talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, US President Donald Trump said he is confident that Putin is "tired of war" and claimed that a peace agreement could only be reached with his involvement.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!