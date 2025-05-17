UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned a Russian attack on a civilian bus which killed nine people. The attack took place near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast.

Details: Lammy tweeted that he was appalled by the Russian strike on Sumy Oblast, noting that it came immediately after the talks in Istanbul – the first between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in three years.

"If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done," he added.

Russian forces used a Lancet loitering munition to strike the bus as it was conducting an evacuation mission near Bilopillia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later reported that an entire family – parents and daughter – had been killed in the bus at the same time. He emphasised that the Russians could not possibly not have known what sort of vehicle they were targeting.

The Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that the attack on the civilian bus reveals the Kremlin's true intentions.

Following the latest talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, US President Donald Trump said he is confident that Putin is "tired of war" and claimed that a peace agreement could only be reached with his involvement.

