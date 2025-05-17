All Sections
Zelenskyy briefs Swiss president on talks in Istanbul

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 22:22
Karin Keller-Sutter and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter have discussed a ceasefire and the need to increase pressure on Russia during a meeting in Rome.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian president

Details: During their meeting, the leaders discussed a ceasefire, continued support for Ukraine, the need to increase pressure on Russia, humanitarian mine clearance, the implementation of school meals projects in Ukrainian schools and food security.

Zelenskyy also spoke about the negotiations in Istanbul.

"The president of Ukraine emphasised the importance of coordinating efforts with the United States, maintaining unity and jointly pressuring Russia to achieve at least the first step toward ending the war – a full and unconditional ceasefire," the press service reported.

Special attention was given to continued assistance to Ukraine, particularly funding the participation of Swiss companies in reconstruction.

