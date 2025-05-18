Air-raid warning in effect for 9 hours as Russian attack damages two districts in Kyiv
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 10:09
An air-raid warning was in effect for 8 hours and 54 minutes in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 17-18 May.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The attack caused damage to windows in an apartment within a residential building in the Solomianskyi district.
The roof of a non-residential building was also damaged in the Holosiivskyi district.
No casualties were reported in the capital.
Background: Russian forces attacked the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 May, killing a woman and injuring three people, including a child. Residential buildings were damaged.
