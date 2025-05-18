Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia

Latvian military volunteer Ņikita Tarenovs, who went by the alias Latviiets ("Latvian"), has been killed in action while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Source: Latvia's public broadcaster LSM; European Pravda

Details: Tarenovs’ death was confirmed to Latvian media by a source close to the soldier.

Latvian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Diāna Eglīte stated that Latvia’s embassy in Ukraine has not yet received official confirmation of Tarenovs’ death.

The Latvian Ministry of Defence is also awaiting official information from Ukrainian authorities but noted that Tarenovs had not previously served in the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Ukrainian public organisation Centuria reported that on 14 May 2025, Latviiets was wounded in action during a successful repulsion of a Russian assault on the Kharkiv front. He was killed by a drone strike during evacuation alongside fellow soldiers.

Tarenovs is the third Latvian volunteer to have been killed in action in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

In January, Latvian military volunteer Edgars Platonovs was killed in action in Ukraine.

In April, it was reported that Lithuanian military volunteer Tomas Valentėlis had been killed in action in Ukraine.

