All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 May 2025, 11:53
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Ņikita Tarenovs. Photo: LSM

Latvian military volunteer Ņikita Tarenovs, who went by the alias Latviiets ("Latvian"), has been killed in action while fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Source: Latvia's public broadcaster LSM; European Pravda

Details: Tarenovs’ death was confirmed to Latvian media by a source close to the soldier.

Advertisement:

Latvian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Diāna Eglīte stated that Latvia’s embassy in Ukraine has not yet received official confirmation of Tarenovs’ death.

The Latvian Ministry of Defence is also awaiting official information from Ukrainian authorities but noted that Tarenovs had not previously served in the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Ukrainian public organisation Centuria reported that on 14 May 2025, Latviiets was wounded in action during a successful repulsion of a Russian assault on the Kharkiv front. He was killed by a drone strike during evacuation alongside fellow soldiers.

Tarenovs is the third Latvian volunteer to have been killed in action in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

  • In January, Latvian military volunteer Edgars Platonovs was killed in action in Ukraine.
  • In April, it was reported that Lithuanian military volunteer Tomas Valentėlis had been killed in action in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Latviawaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
German chancellor says Europe is far from discussing sending troops to Ukraine
Rubio warns of new US sanctions if Russia stalls Ukraine ceasefire talks
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
All News
Latvia
Man convicted in Latvia over fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Latvian foreign minister calls Putin "butcher in Kremlin" after large-scale attack on Ukraine
Poll shows 65% of Latvians feel stressed out due to Ukraine war
RECENT NEWS
11:53
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
11:38
Germany's Merz urges Italy to play greater role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
11:06
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
10:09
Air-raid warning in effect for 9 hours as Russian attack damages two districts in Kyiv
09:52
Trump seeks urgent meeting with Putin, Rubio says
09:22
Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May
08:37
Russian attacks kill one and injure 11 in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts
08:15
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
07:58
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
07:22
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine over 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: