Russian aerial bomb hits city in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three civilians – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russia carried out an airstrike on a residential area in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Sunday 18 May, injuring three civilians.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The explosion is reported to have occurred near a residential building at around 09:30, with a guided bomb hitting the road nearby. As a result:

A 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury.

Two women, aged 75 and 55, suffered acute stress reactions.

The strike also damaged houses and outbuildings.

Early reports indicate that the Russians used a FAB-500 aerial bomb equipped with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Background: On the night of Sunday 17-18 May, Russia launched a record 273 drones on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed nearly a third of them, while a further 128 disappeared from radar.

