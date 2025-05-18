Zelenskyy briefs Vance and Rubio on Russia's "unrealistic demands" at Istanbul talks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome on Sunday 18 May as "good". Zelenskyy briefed them on the "unrealistic conditions" put forward by Russia at the Istanbul talks.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Details: During the meeting, the parties discussed the talks held in Istanbul on 15 May. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is ready "to be engaged in real diplomacy" and is calling for the "full and unconditional ceasefire".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have also touched upon the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defence cooperation, battlefield situation and upcoming prisoners exchange.

Pressure is needed against Russia until they are eager to stop the war. And, of course, we talked about our joint steps to achieve a just and durable peace.

Thank you to all American people for the support and leadership in saving lives."

Update: The president’s press service later reported that Zelenskyy had briefed Vance and Rubio on the talks in Istanbul and Russia’s unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire.

Zelenskyy said the low level of the Russian delegation indicated that it had no authority to make any decisions.

The president also spoke about how Russia has violated the ceasefire it had itself proposed. Zelenskyy stressed that all of this shows Moscow has no intention of ending the war, and that is why pressure is needed to force Russia to agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire.

Background:

Zelenskyy met with Vance on 18 May after Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass at the Vatican. The two had previously shaken hands during the inauguration.

Zelenskyy also met US President Donald Trump at the Vatican last month at the funeral of Pope Francis. The White House described that brief meeting as "very productive", and Zelenskyy said it had the potential to become historic.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!