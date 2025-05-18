Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 16:14
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Rome.
Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: A Suspilne correspondent has reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also attending the meeting.
Advertisement:
Before that, Zelenskyy and Vance shook hands at the inaugural mass of the new Pope.
Background:
- Zelenskyy and Vance last met at the White House on 28 February, when a dispute between them erupted over Russia's war against Ukraine.
- In addition, Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump last month at Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican.
- The White House described the brief meeting as "very productive", while Zelenskyy said it had the potential to become historic.
