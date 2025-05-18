Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and JD Vance at the Vatican on 18 May. Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Rome.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: A Suspilne correspondent has reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also attending the meeting.

Before that, Zelenskyy and Vance shook hands at the inaugural mass of the new Pope.

Background:

Zelenskyy and Vance last met at the White House on 28 February, when a dispute between them erupted over Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump last month at Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican.

The White House described the brief meeting as "very productive", while Zelenskyy said it had the potential to become historic.

