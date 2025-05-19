Russia loses more than 1,000 soldiers over past day
Monday, 19 May 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 240 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 974,770 (+1,040) military personnel;
- 10,833 (+1) tanks;
- 22,562 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,009 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,387 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,503 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 48,988 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,892 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
