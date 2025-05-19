All Sections
Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 May 2025, 07:28
Russia loses more than 1,000 soldiers over past day
A drone carrying a munition. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 240 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 974,770 (+1,040) military personnel;
  • 10,833 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,562 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,009 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,387 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 36,503 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 48,988 (+88) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,892 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

