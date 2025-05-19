All Sections
Ukrainian serviceman sentenced to 15 years in prison in Russia for alleged terrorist attack in Kursk Oblast – video

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 May 2025, 14:56
Ukrainian serviceman sentenced to 15 years in prison in Russia for alleged terrorist attack in Kursk Oblast – video
Ukrainian soldier Serhii Chumasov. Photo: Investigative Committee of Russia

In Russia, Serhii Chumasov, a Ukrainian soldier of the 17th Separate Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been found guilty of allegedly committing a "terrorist act" on the territory of Russia.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia

Details: The Russian investigation states that in October 2024, Chumasov and his comrades, armed with an AK-74 rifle and a grenade launcher, allegedly illegally crossed the Russian border and entered the village of Olgovka, Kursk Oblast.

There, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, he mined roads and, threatening with weapons, prevented the evacuation of civilians.

It is noted that Serhii Chumasov was detained by the Russians during the fighting and handed over to investigative authorities.

A court in Russia sentenced the Ukrainian soldier to 15 years in prison. He will serve the first three years in prison, and the rest of his sentence in a maximum-security colony.

Background:

  • In January 2025, the 2nd Western Military District Court of Moscow sentenced seven captured Ukrainians who took part in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The soldiers received prison terms of 15 to 16 years.
  • In the summer of 2023, the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don hosted a show trial for 22 Azov Brigade members who defended the city of Mariupol and Azovstal steelworks, including 8 women.
  • In November 2023, a so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" court sentenced Vitalii Matvienko, a combat medic from the 36th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to 30 years in a maximum security prison.

