Trump is now speaking with Putin – Reuters

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 19 May 2025, 17:49
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has begun a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters

Details: The conversation is about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump announced that he would hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
  • Trump said the call with Putin was scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and would focus on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations for a phone call between Putin and Trump were underway.
  • Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he believes that the telephone call between Trump and Putin on 19 May will be very successful

