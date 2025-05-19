Trump is now speaking with Putin – Reuters
Monday, 19 May 2025, 17:49
US President Donald Trump has begun a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Source: Reuters
Details: The conversation is about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Background:
- US President Donald Trump announced that he would hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
- Trump said the call with Putin was scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and would focus on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations for a phone call between Putin and Trump were underway.
- Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he believes that the telephone call between Trump and Putin on 19 May will be very successful
