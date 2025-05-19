Trump is now speaking with Putin – Reuters

US President Donald Trump has begun a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters

Details: The conversation is about ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background:

US President Donald Trump announced that he would hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

Trump said the call with Putin was scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and would focus on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations for a phone call between Putin and Trump were underway.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he believes that the telephone call between Trump and Putin on 19 May will be very successful

