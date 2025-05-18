All Sections
Trump-Putin call will be "very successful", says special envoy Witkoff

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 May 2025, 18:34
Trump-Putin call will be very successful, says special envoy Witkoff
Steve Witkoff. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff believes that a phone conversation between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 19 May will be "very successful".

Source: Witkoff on ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff stated that the Trump-Putin call will "clear up some of the logjam and get us to the place we need to get to".

"I believe that the president is going to have a successful call," he added.

The Trump envoy refused to comment on Putin's refusal to attend peace talks in Istanbul, but emphasised his belief in the success of the US-Russia conversation.

"They [Trump and Putin] know each other. The president is determined to get something done here ... if he can't do it, then nobody can," Witkoff said.

He further noted that the US aims "to narrow that wide berth between the parties". "And I think to some extent we've done that," the special envoy added.

Quote: "To some extent each party is staking out their positions. And I think Monday will go a long way towards identifying where we are and how we complete this negotiation."

Background:

  • Trump announced a phone call with Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
  • The US president noted that the call with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and will focus on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations are being made for the Trump-Putin call.

