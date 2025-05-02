Orbán says Ukraine's EU accession threatens to destroy Hungary's economy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that Ukraine's membership in the EU is disadvantageous for his country, as it threatens the Hungarian economy. He also called it a significant problem that the EU allegedly has to support Ukraine's million-strong army.

Source: Orbán on Kossuth radio, as reported by European Pravda, citing Magyar Nemzet

Details: Orbán said that Hungary has lost several billion euros in three years because of the war. The prime minister says the country would not have had such economic problems if the money sent to Ukraine had been invested in the European economy.

Quote: "However, European leaders continue to seek war and support Ukraine even against the will of the American leadership. We cannot finance and support Ukraine and the Ukrainian army without the United States. We could spend at home the money they want to spend there. They’re taking money, including ours, to Ukraine in wheelbarrows."

Details: Orbán reiterated that the European Commission had announced intentions to admit Ukraine into the EU by 2030.

"The European People’s Party, to which the Tisza Party belongs, wants to bring Ukraine into the EU, which would ruin the Hungarian economy," he emphasised, referring to the political force of his main opponent, Péter Magyar.

He called on the public to participate in the Voks 2025 survey to express their opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership.

"In Brussels, they believe that in order to finance Ukraine, it is necessary to take out a huge joint loan because EU leaders know they cannot support Ukraine on their own," Orbán said, adding that Europe must avoid falling deeper into debt.

He also argued that most EU funds intended for Ukraine would ultimately benefit large foreign companies already operating there, much like Hungary's own experience after joining the EU.

"If it were beneficial for Hungarians, they would support Ukraine’s membership," Orbán stated. "But our country would pay an additional price for Ukraine’s accession."

Background:

Ukraine’s leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans to begin accession talks in 2025, but Hungary’s veto obstructed the process. Recently, there have been signals that Moldova and Ukraine might be separated on their paths to EU accession.

Following talks in Budapest on 29 April, Ukraine and Hungary agreed on regular consultations to unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Budapest organised a consultative survey on Ukraine’s EU membership – Viktor Orbán publicly voted against it.

