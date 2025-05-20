Over 52,000 people evacuated from Sumy Oblast
Over 52,000 people have been evacuated from 202 settlements in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on air during Suspilne. Studio
Details: Almost 2,400 people have been evacuated over the past week.
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that over 86,000 residents from 202 settlements in Sumy Oblast are now subject to evacuation.
More than 60%, which is over 52,000 people, have been evacuated.
Quote from Hryhorov: "We are providing transport and shelter, as well as humanitarian, financial and psychological assistance."
Details: In addition, Hryhorov reported that almost 21,000 customers in the oblast remain without electricity and over 10,000 are without gas.
Background:
- On 17 May, Russian forces attacked a bus near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with a Lancet loitering munition, killing nine people.
- It was later confirmed to have been a bus evacuating people.
