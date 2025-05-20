Russia has lost over 975,000 soldiers since February 2022
Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to more than 975,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 975,800 (+1,030) military personnel;
- 10,834 (+1) tanks;
- 22,567 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,067 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,388 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,621 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,093 (+105) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,894 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
