Lithuanian defence minister on Trump-Putin call: "like a broken record"

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė has commented on the phone call between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, saying the statements made after the call resemble "a broken record".

Source: Šakalienė cited by LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister said that the outcome of these talks appears repetitive and mirrors previous ones, with no meaningful changes in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Šakalienė said that the outcome of the negotiations seemed to her like a broken record, as a similar situation had occurred before. She noted that the talks were often described in very positive terms, creating hopes for immediate change, but past experience had shown that no such changes followed.

She recalled that Trump had previously expressed disappointment and even anger, but after another conversation with Putin, he is once again speaking of positive outcomes.

"Now we have another round of talks again being described as very positive. I just don't think the result will be any different, since Putin continues his actions in Ukraine," the minister added.

She believes this situation plays into Putin’s hands: "When we talk about the current process, it’s in his interest to buy time, to pretend that some negotiations are taking place, misleading allies and dragging things out.

However, I don't think many allies believe that any agreements with Putin are even possible," the Lithuanian defence chief concluded.

Background:

After speaking with Putin, Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" begin talks on a ceasefire.

However, Financial Times sources said European leaders Trump spoke with following his call with Putin were "unpleasantly surprised" by how he described the conversation's results.

