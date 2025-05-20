EU defence ministers to discuss aid for Ukraine and boosting European defence capability

EU defence ministers will discuss stepping up assistance for Ukraine and enhancing European defence capability at a meeting of the EU Council in Brussels on 20 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing statements by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ahead of the meeting

Details: A meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on defence matters is taking place in Brussels on the morning of Monday 20 May, with EU foreign ministers scheduled to convene later in the day.

Pistorius said the key items on the agenda were support for Ukraine in light of recent developments and the strengthening of European countries’ defence capabilities.

He stated that, in his view, it was more important than ever to ensure sustained and active support for Ukraine and that ministers would be discussing concrete steps to achieve this. He added that the second part of the discussion would focus on how to enhance Europe’s own defence potential.

Pistorius noted that the key item of the consultation would be the EU High Representative’s initiative to supply Ukraine with two million artillery shells this year and asserted that Germany would play a significant role in this effort.

Regarding defence capability, Pistorius said that European countries needed to focus on addressing the biggest gaps in their military capacities as quickly as possible. He believes that a shift is needed from each country working independently to coordinated joint action and collective resource assessment.

He emphasised that only through such cooperation could the EU effectively organise training, maintenance, ammunition production and logistics, and that joint decision-making would allow more to be achieved with the same resources than isolated national efforts could.

Pistorius also said that countries should assume responsibility in areas where they possessed expertise. He indicated that Germany was prepared to do this not only in the domain of air defence but also in land and naval systems.

He commented on the recent phone call between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, saying it demonstrated that Russia was not willing to make any concessions.

Background: Financial Times sources said European leaders Trump spoke with following his call with Putin were "stunned" by how he described the conversation's results.

