Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 20 May 2025, 12:05
Prince Haakon visiting a memorial for fallen defenders in the village of Moshchun. Photo: HEIKO JUNGE / NTB

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon has arrived in Ukraine, marking the first visit by a member of the Norwegian royal family in nearly two decades.

Source: Norwegian broadcaster NRK, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Crown Prince Haakon arrived by train on the morning of 20 May and disembarked "at a station outside the capital", reportedly in the Bucha-Irpin area. He was welcomed by the Norwegian ambassador and a Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko.

Prince Haakon arriving in Ukraine
Photo: HEIKO JUNGE / NTB

Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland also joined the visit.

"This visit is a demonstration of Norway's strong and continued support for the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian people," stated the royal family’s press service in a communiqué.

The crown prince visited hospital where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation. He was also taken to a memorial for fallen defenders in the village of Moshchun – the site of key battles during the defence of Kyiv in February and March 2022.

Further meetings are planned with Ukrainian officials and representatives of projects and programmes that Norway supports in Ukraine.

This is the first visit by a member of Norway’s royal family to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began and the first since 2008, when Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited Kyiv.

Background: 

