Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo

Prince Haakon visiting a memorial for fallen defenders in the village of Moshchun. Photo: HEIKO JUNGE / NTB

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon has arrived in Ukraine, marking the first visit by a member of the Norwegian royal family in nearly two decades.

Details: Crown Prince Haakon arrived by train on the morning of 20 May and disembarked "at a station outside the capital", reportedly in the Bucha-Irpin area. He was welcomed by the Norwegian ambassador and a Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko.

Prince Haakon arriving in Ukraine Photo: HEIKO JUNGE / NTB

Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland also joined the visit.

"This visit is a demonstration of Norway's strong and continued support for the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian people," stated the royal family’s press service in a communiqué.

The crown prince visited hospital where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation. He was also taken to a memorial for fallen defenders in the village of Moshchun – the site of key battles during the defence of Kyiv in February and March 2022.

Further meetings are planned with Ukrainian officials and representatives of projects and programmes that Norway supports in Ukraine.

This is the first visit by a member of Norway’s royal family to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began and the first since 2008, when Crown Princess Mette-Marit visited Kyiv.

Background:

In April, the Norwegian government approved an increase in assistance to Ukraine for 2025, raising it to nearly US$8 billion.

Since April 2025, Norway has officially joined the drone coalition for Ukraine.

Additionally, Norway continues to support the evacuation of seriously ill Ukrainian patients who require special transport.

