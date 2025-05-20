All Sections
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 May 2025, 13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian troops have attacked civilians in Sumy Oblast with a drone during the distribution of humanitarian aid, injuring two people.

Source: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast on Telegram

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "On 20 May 2025, at about 11:00, the occupiers attacked with a drone a place where residents of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka district, were receiving humanitarian aid."

Details: As a result of the attack, a 57-year-old man was injured and hospitalised. Another 51-year-old man was treated on the spot.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the incident.

