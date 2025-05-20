UK extends sanctions against Russia in response to latest large-scale drone attack on Ukraine

The UK government has announced the extension of sanctions against Russia in response to the large-scale Russian UAV attack on Ukraine on the night of 17-18 May.

Source: European Pravda; a statement by the UK government

Details: The sanctions will affect 100 facilities in Russia's defence, energy and financial sectors, as well as those waging an information war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The measures target supply chains for Russian weapons systems, including Iskander ballistic missiles.

The sanctions also target 14 other members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), which conducts Kremlin-funded information operations designed to undermine sovereignty, democracy and the rule of law in Ukraine and around the world.

In addition, these measures will disrupt Putin's efforts to avoid sanctions and help block his failed attempts to re-establish ties with the international economy.

The restrictions include 46 financial institutions that help Russia evade sanctions, as well as the St Petersburg Currency Exchange and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency, which insures Russian banks.

The sanctions will also apply to 18 shadow fleet vessels transporting Russian oil and to those who facilitate the activities of this fleet.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against a British citizen, John Michael Ormerod, who purchased ships for Russia's shadow fleet, and two Russian tanker captains of the shadow fleet.

"Putin’s latest strikes once again show his true colours as a warmonger. We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace," said David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary.

The UK is also working with partners on a proposal to lower the price ceiling on Russian oil.

Background:

On the night of 17-18 May, Russia attacked Ukraine with 273 attack drones; 88 of them were shot down, while another 128 disappeared from radar.

On 20 May, the EU also approved a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 17th in a row since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU is already working on, may include restrictions on banks outside the European Union that support the Russian defence industry and armed forces, in addition to Russian banks.

On 16 May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is being prepared to increase pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, may include sanctions against Russian financial institutions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!