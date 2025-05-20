All Sections
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss preparation of 18th sanctions package against Russia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 20 May 2025, 17:03
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss preparation of 18th sanctions package against Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have held a phone conversation following the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia to discuss the next round of restrictions to strike Moscow.

Source: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen spoke with Zelenskyy on Tuesday 20 May, after the European Union adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

She reported that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia is being prepared "with further hard-hitting sanctions".

"It’s time to intensify the pressure on Russia to bring about the ceasefire," she emphasised.

Zelenskyy welcomed the move and stressed the importance of "tough restrictions on Russia’s tanker fleet, which serves to finance killings, as well as on all the schemes Russia uses to build up its military industry".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ursula and I also discussed preparations for the EU’s 18th sanctions package. Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes – these are the areas that hurt Russia the most, and therefore contribute the most to peace." 

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed in detail his conversation with US President Donald Trump, which took place on 19 May.

Background:

  • On 20 May, the Council of the EU approved the 17th EU sanctions package against Russia for its war against Ukraine and separate restrictions for the use of chemical weapons against Ukraine.
  • The Council has also revealed details of additional personal sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s hybrid destabilising activities targeting EU countries and partners. 
  • These restrictions are part of a series of packages prepared for adoption on 20 May.

