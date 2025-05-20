Ukrainian serviceman receives 16-year prison sentence in Russia for alleged terrorist attack in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian serviceman Vitalii Lutsenko has been sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment in Russia for allegedly committing a "terrorist act" in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia in a statement

Details: The Russian investigators claimed that in October 2024, Lutsenko, a private first class from the 33rd Separate Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, "illegally crossed the Russian border" together with a group of soldiers and carried out a series of armed actions in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

It is alleged that Lutsenko "threatened local residents, hindered evacuation, opened fire on military personnel and civilians", and also took part in blocking the village of Olgovka.

The Russians claimed that he was captured by Russian Armed Forces personnel and handed over to investigators.

The court sentenced Lutsenko to 16 years’ imprisonment, with the first three years to be served in prison and the remainder in a maximum-security penal colony.

Background: On 19 May, Russia found another Ukrainian serviceman, Serhii Chumasov, guilty of allegedly committing a "terrorist act" in Kursk Oblast. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!