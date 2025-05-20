Polish prosecutors charge man who planned to help in Zelenskyy assassination attempt

Polish authorities have indicted a man accused of planning to assist Russian foreign intelligence in preparing a possible assassination attempt on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement from Polish prosecutors, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The man, identified as Paweł K., was arrested in April 2024 following a joint Polish-Ukrainian investigation.

Polish prosecutors formally charged the man on Tuesday 20 May. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Information obtained during the investigation indicates that the man had expressed a willingness to cooperate with Russian military intelligence and had established contact with Russians directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

"The activities were to help, among other things, in the planning by the Russian special services of a possible assassination attempt on the life of ... the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement said.

The prosecutors reported that Pawel K's task was to collect and provide information about security at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland.

Background:

On 12 May, a London court handed down sentences to six Bulgarian citizens convicted of spying for Russia in the UK.

The BBC reported that three of the Bulgarian citizens had attended at least one event in Parliament in the past, including a Brexit-related discussion in 2016.

