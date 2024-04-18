All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish citizen detained for offering to help Russian secret services assassinate Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 April 2024, 18:04
Polish citizen detained for offering to help Russian secret services assassinate Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, jointly with their Polish counterparts, have detained a Polish citizen on suspicion of being willing to act in favour of Russia’s secret services. The detainee proposed an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO); Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Poland

Details: The investigation revealed that the suspect, on his own initiative, established contact with representatives of Russia's Armed Forces Command and informed them of his willingness to work for Russia's military intelligence.

Advertisement:

The detainee’s tasks included collecting and transmitting intelligence on the security of Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland to Russia. This was intended, among other things, to assist the Russian secret services in planning a possible assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay in Poland.

Ukrainian prosecutors and SSU officers informed their Polish counterparts of the possible criminal offence and handed over key evidence in the case as part of international legal assistance.

It is reported that, due to successful measures and prompt exchange of information between the two countries, the asset of Russia's secret services had been identified and detained in Poland.

The Polish prosecutor's office charged the detainee with willingness to act in favour of a foreign intelligence service.

On 18 April 2024, the Warsaw District Court remanded him in custody as a pre-trial restriction.

Poland's Internal Security Agency is conducting the investigation under the supervision of the Polish National Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is underway.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyState Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor Generalwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reports positive developments in weapons production, particularly appreciating drones and munitions
Zelenskyy awards Order of Merit to Alain Delon – video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to issue 10 Bohdana howitzers for first time, more coming in May
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: