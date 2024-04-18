Polish citizen detained for offering to help Russian secret services assassinate Zelenskyy

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, jointly with their Polish counterparts, have detained a Polish citizen on suspicion of being willing to act in favour of Russia’s secret services. The detainee proposed an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO); Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Poland

Details: The investigation revealed that the suspect, on his own initiative, established contact with representatives of Russia's Armed Forces Command and informed them of his willingness to work for Russia's military intelligence.

The detainee’s tasks included collecting and transmitting intelligence on the security of Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland to Russia. This was intended, among other things, to assist the Russian secret services in planning a possible assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his stay in Poland.

Ukrainian prosecutors and SSU officers informed their Polish counterparts of the possible criminal offence and handed over key evidence in the case as part of international legal assistance.

It is reported that, due to successful measures and prompt exchange of information between the two countries, the asset of Russia's secret services had been identified and detained in Poland.

The Polish prosecutor's office charged the detainee with willingness to act in favour of a foreign intelligence service.

On 18 April 2024, the Warsaw District Court remanded him in custody as a pre-trial restriction.

Poland's Internal Security Agency is conducting the investigation under the supervision of the Polish National Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is underway.

