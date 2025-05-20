About 60% of voters in the United States believe that President Donald Trump should have taken a tougher stance against Russia.

Source: a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the poll, 59% of respondents believe that Trump has not been tough enough in his approach to Russia and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

In addition, 66% of voters believe that Putin is playing games and stalling with the United States and the West, while 62% believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy genuinely wants to end the war.

Views on how Trump is managing the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are divided along partisan lines: 79% of Republicans are satisfied, while 76% of Democrats and 55% of independents are not.

On 19 May, following his call with Putin, Trump announced in a social media post that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire.

Trump’s post made no mention of his administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or of potential sanctions pressure if Moscow refuses to make concessions.

Trump then held a one-hour conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders. Media reports suggest that the European leaders did not perceive Trump as being willing to pressure the Kremlin.

