Nearly 60% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's stance on Russia, poll suggests
About 60% of voters in the United States believe that President Donald Trump should have taken a tougher stance against Russia.
Source: a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, as reported by European Pravda
Details: According to the poll, 59% of respondents believe that Trump has not been tough enough in his approach to Russia and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
In addition, 66% of voters believe that Putin is playing games and stalling with the United States and the West, while 62% believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy genuinely wants to end the war.
Views on how Trump is managing the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are divided along partisan lines: 79% of Republicans are satisfied, while 76% of Democrats and 55% of independents are not.
Background:
- On 19 May, following his call with Putin, Trump announced in a social media post that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire.
- Trump’s post made no mention of his administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or of potential sanctions pressure if Moscow refuses to make concessions.
- Trump then held a one-hour conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders. Media reports suggest that the European leaders did not perceive Trump as being willing to pressure the Kremlin.
