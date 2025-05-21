All Sections
EU has delivered two-thirds of two million artillery shells promised to Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 01:46
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated following a meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, that EU member states have delivered two-thirds of the two million artillery shells promised to Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "EU member states have already committed two-thirds of two million artillery shells, and we are working to cover the remaining third as soon as possible. I thank Kaja for her important initiative."

Details: In addition to defence support, Sybiha emphasised the need for "bold and big decisions" to deter Russia and accelerate Ukraine’s EU accession process.

"We agreed on the need to move both processes forward," Sybiha added.

Background:

