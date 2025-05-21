EU has delivered two-thirds of two million artillery shells promised to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated following a meeting with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, that EU member states have delivered two-thirds of the two million artillery shells promised to Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "EU member states have already committed two-thirds of two million artillery shells, and we are working to cover the remaining third as soon as possible. I thank Kaja for her important initiative."

Details: In addition to defence support, Sybiha emphasised the need for "bold and big decisions" to deter Russia and accelerate Ukraine’s EU accession process.

"We agreed on the need to move both processes forward," Sybiha added.

Background:

On 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could receive 1.8 million artillery shells this year through the Czech-led ammunition procurement initiative and plans to receive 3 million shells overall from its partners.

An investigation by Reuters and the UK’s Open Source Centre (OSC) found that over the past 20 months, North Korea has delivered at least 4 million artillery shells to Russia for active use in the war against Ukraine.

Reuters also reported that Russia is building a new large-scale explosives production facility in Siberia that will be capable of supplying explosive materials for 1.28 million 152 mm artillery shells.

