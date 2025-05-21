All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Macron and Starmer as part of coalition of the willing

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 May 2025, 09:36
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had separate telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 20 May, during which they discussed diplomatic efforts and further actions within the coalition of the willing.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had thanked Starmer for the new UK sanctions against Russia, imposed on the same day as the EU sanctions, and said that "it would be good if the United States also helped".

The president added that he and Starmer had discussed the details of diplomatic efforts and "potential meetings that could really ensure a ceasefire and progress toward lasting peace".

They also discussed the conversation with US President Donald Trump, which took place on Monday 19 May after Trump’s phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"We also discussed our joint actions within the coalition of the willing. We agreed to stay in close contact, nearly on a daily basis," Zelenskyy tweeted. 

Regarding his conversation with Macron, Zelenskyy noted that it was very "substantive".

"We continue preparing decisions within the coalition of the willing – everything is becoming more practical. We discussed support for our army, defence cooperation, and our domestic weapons production in Ukraine. Of course, we also had an in-depth discussion about relations and coordination with the United States," Zelenskyy said. 

Background:

  • Prior to that, on 20 May, Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
  • Meloni said she had spoken with Pope Francis and received confirmation that the Vatican was ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war.

