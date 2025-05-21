NATO secretary general outlines Ukraine-related agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

During the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, member states of the Alliance will discuss military support for Ukraine to ensure that it is in the strongest possible position to continue its fight and that any peace deal after the end of hostilities will be lasting.

Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 21 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte emphasised that during the summit, all 32 NATO member states will discuss lasting peace in Ukraine and its support while the war continues.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When it comes to Ukraine, this will also be a subject at the [NATO] summit. We have to make sure that Ukraine – as long as the fight is there – that we collectively do everything possible to make sure they are in the best possible position to continue that fight; and when peace comes, that it will be a ceasefire or a peace deal which is lasting, which is enduring."

Details: Rutte underlined the need to ensure that "we will never get back to a repeat of what we saw with the Minsk agreement".

"This is what I want for The Hague summit, and I'm pretty confident that we can get there," he said.

Quote: "That will really show [the capabilities of] NATO – 32 countries, a US$50 trillion economy when you combine it all together; defence spending at a level where we are really able to defend ourselves against any foe, any enemy."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the American side was supposedly opposed to inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague on 24-25 June 2025.

Later, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the decision on Zelenskyy’s and the Ukrainian delegation’s participation in the NATO summit would be made by Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington does not oppose the invitation of Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!