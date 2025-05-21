All Sections
Russians strike Kupiansk district with guided bombs and MLRS: one person killed, several injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 21 May 2025, 18:10
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces carried out a series of strikes on the town of Kupiansk and the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast on 21 May, using guided aerial bombs and multiple launch rocket systems. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the attacks.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: The Russians hit a three-storey apartment building with a guided aerial bomb in the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. As a result, one of the building’s entrances was completely destroyed and nearby apartment buildings and houses were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that one person had been killed and four others had been injured.

Strikes were also recorded in the town of Kupiansk. Fires broke out in a house, an outbuilding, a garage and a wood storage shed. At least three women, aged 72, 69 and 55, sustained injuries.

 
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three units of the State Emergency Service and a medical team were involved in the response to the attack. Rescue workers operated under the threat of repeat strikes. Investigators and forensic experts from the police are also working at the scene to document the aftermath of the attack.

