Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 May 2025, 18:49
The body of the man. Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone on a farm near the town of Semenivka in northern Chernihiv Oblast in the afternoon on 21 May, killing a civilian man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Semenivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Today [21 May], the Russians attacked one of the villages in the hromada. They dropped an explosive from a drone on a farm. 

As a result of the attack, a 28-year-old civilian man was killed while working on the farm. My condolences to his family."

Details: Chaus also reported that later, the Russians shelled the outskirts of Semenivka, causing destruction but no casualties.

