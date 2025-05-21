Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian

Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone on a farm near the town of Semenivka in northern Chernihiv Oblast in the afternoon on 21 May, killing a civilian man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Semenivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Today [21 May], the Russians attacked one of the villages in the hromada. They dropped an explosive from a drone on a farm.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, a 28-year-old civilian man was killed while working on the farm. My condolences to his family."

Details: Chaus also reported that later, the Russians shelled the outskirts of Semenivka, causing destruction but no casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!