All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv, damaging eight houses and injuring people

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 22 May 2025, 02:00
Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv, damaging eight houses and injuring people
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 21-22 May, damaging eight houses. Two people have suffered an acute stress reaction.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "A house was damaged in an enemy missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured."

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that eight houses had been damaged in the Russian missile strike on the city.

"Two people have suffered an acute stress reaction, medical treatment is being provided," he added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivmissile strike
Advertisement:
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
Ukraine to push EU for stronger sanctions against Russia amid US hesitation – Reuters
Large-scale Ukrainian drone attack reported in Russia – video
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of end to hostilities in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
All News
Kharkiv
Kharkiv authorities reveal aftermath of Russian attack on city's largest market – photos
Russia hits Kharkiv with 20 Shahed UAVs: city's largest market catches fire – photos, video
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: 20 hits, four people injured – video
RECENT NEWS
13:52
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
13:51
Russian attacks wound four civilians in Kherson Oblast
13:40
World-famous artist Ai Weiwei receives Ukrainska Pravda T-shirt featuring Don Quixote and shares photo
13:38
Two women killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
13:37
EU imports of Russian energy: how much Russia has earned
13:33
Kremlin hopes for 1000 for 1000 prisoner swap to progress swiftly, Putin's spokesman says
13:32
EXPLAINERHow the far-right became Portugal's main opposition and what risks that brings
12:31
Ukrainian-made Varta 2 combat vehicle ready for mass production following tests
12:15
New Ground Forces commander-in-chief appointed in Russia
11:53
Germany urges EU to step "out of its comfort zone" to ramp up sanctions on Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: