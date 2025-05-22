Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv, damaging eight houses and injuring people

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 21-22 May, damaging eight houses. Two people have suffered an acute stress reaction.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "A house was damaged in an enemy missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured."

Advertisement:

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that eight houses had been damaged in the Russian missile strike on the city.

"Two people have suffered an acute stress reaction, medical treatment is being provided," he added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!