Debris from downed Russian drone falls on school grounds in Kyiv

Ukraine’s air defence has shot down Russian drones in Kyiv and debris from a Russian UAV has fallen on the territory of a school in the Darnytskyi city district.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "Debris from an enemy UAV has fallen on the grounds of a school in the Darnytskyi district."

Details: Tkachenko said that there were no casualties and no fire.

At 08:36, the all-clear was given in the capital. The threat to Kyiv Oblast and a number of eastern and central oblasts still remains.

