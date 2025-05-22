All Sections
Debris from downed Russian drone falls on school grounds in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 May 2025, 08:31
A part of a downed Shahed loitering munition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s air defence has shot down Russian drones in Kyiv and debris from a Russian UAV has fallen on the territory of a school in the Darnytskyi city district.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "Debris from an enemy UAV has fallen on the grounds of a school in the Darnytskyi district."

Details: Tkachenko said that there were no casualties and no fire.

At 08:36, the all-clear was given in the capital. The threat to Kyiv Oblast and a number of eastern and central oblasts still remains.

