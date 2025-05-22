Polish PM cannot confirm that Trump said Putin doesn't want peace because "he is winning"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he cannot confirm reports that US President Donald Trump told European leaders – in a conversation after his phone call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin – that Putin does not want peace because he feels he is winning.

Source: Onet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The prime minister had been asked about reports that Trump told the European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"I cannot confirm this report. But I can confirm that the situation is difficult because there is not even a hint of goodwill on the Russian side to end the fighting as soon as possible and start honest peace talks. Both President Trump and our European ‘quartet’ have formulated a very clear condition: an unconditional ceasefire, i.e. before the start of negotiations, so that people stop dying," Tusk said.

It should be noted that Tusk did not take part in the telephone conversation with Trump following his call with Putin.

"The Russians, on the other hand, have adopted their classic tactic: dragging things out and pulling various strings to avoid committing to a ceasefire and serious peace talks. The situation is complicated; I would not say critical, but it has been complicated from the very beginning," Tusk added.

Background:

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post after his conversation with Vladimir Putin on 19 May that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" begin negotiations on a ceasefire.

In his post, the US president made no mention of the administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or potential sanctions if Moscow refuses to make concessions.

