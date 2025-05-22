All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish PM cannot confirm that Trump said Putin doesn't want peace because "he is winning"

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 22 May 2025, 15:36
Polish PM cannot confirm that Trump said Putin doesn't want peace because he is winning
Donald Tusk. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he cannot confirm reports that US President Donald Trump told European leaders – in a conversation after his phone call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin – that Putin does not want peace because he feels he is winning.

Source: Onet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The prime minister had been asked about reports that Trump told the European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Advertisement:

"I cannot confirm this report. But I can confirm that the situation is difficult because there is not even a hint of goodwill on the Russian side to end the fighting as soon as possible and start honest peace talks. Both President Trump and our European ‘quartet’ have formulated a very clear condition: an unconditional ceasefire, i.e. before the start of negotiations, so that people stop dying," Tusk said.

It should be noted that Tusk did not take part in the telephone conversation with Trump following his call with Putin.

"The Russians, on the other hand, have adopted their classic tactic: dragging things out and pulling various strings to avoid committing to a ceasefire and serious peace talks. The situation is complicated; I would not say critical, but it has been complicated from the very beginning," Tusk added.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump said in a social media post after his conversation with Vladimir Putin on 19 May that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" begin negotiations on a ceasefire.
  • In his post, the US president made no mention of the administration's demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which Putin has openly rejected, or potential sanctions if Moscow refuses to make concessions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandTrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
Poland
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
Polish PM criticises presidential candidate for readiness to drop support for Ukraine's NATO accession
Polish PM says Russian shadow fleet tanker conducted suspicious manoeuvres near Poland-Sweden power cable
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: