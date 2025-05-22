All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 May 2025, 16:02
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
European and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari has announced that on 22 May the Commission adopted a list of transitional measures concerning Ukrainian exports to the EU, which will take effect on 6 June 2025.

Source: European Pravda

Details: These measures will come into force after the expiry of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) for Ukraine, commonly known as the "trade visa-free regime".

Advertisement:

Quote from Ujvari: "Indeed, I got the information a short while ago that the respective implementing act has been adopted in the respective committee and therefore it will enter into force. That is currently the expectation on 6 June."

Details: Ujvari reiterated that since 2022, the EU has applied Autonomous Trade Measures to Ukraine, which granted Ukraine preferential conditions for exports to the European Union.

Quote from Ujvari: "But what we are looking for here is not the yearly extension of these measures. We are looking at a long-term solution. So that's why we are focusing on the DCFTA, on the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade [Areas] agreement that exists between the European Union and Ukraine since 2016. So the talks are ongoing on this to revise it, to modernise it and to bring it up to date. So this is our long-term focus."

Details: He added that, as a responsible institution, they also had to be prepared for possible transitional measures which had recently been approved by the relevant committee.

Background:

  • Back in late April, European Pravda reported that the European Commission did not plan to extend the regime of Autonomous Trade Measures for Ukraine, which remains in effect until 5 June, but would ensure a smooth transition to a new scheme in which all trade liberalisation conditions will be embedded in the EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement.
  • The European Parliament voted in favour of introducing a preferential regime for the export of Ukrainian steel and iron from 6 June 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkrainebezviz
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
EU
EU imports of Russian energy: how much Russia has earned
Ukraine to push EU for stronger sanctions against Russia amid US hesitation – Reuters
Zelenskyy signs law on free trade with European partners
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: