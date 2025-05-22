European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari has announced that on 22 May the Commission adopted a list of transitional measures concerning Ukrainian exports to the EU, which will take effect on 6 June 2025.

Source: European Pravda

Details: These measures will come into force after the expiry of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) for Ukraine, commonly known as the "trade visa-free regime".

Advertisement:

Quote from Ujvari: "Indeed, I got the information a short while ago that the respective implementing act has been adopted in the respective committee and therefore it will enter into force. That is currently the expectation on 6 June."

Details: Ujvari reiterated that since 2022, the EU has applied Autonomous Trade Measures to Ukraine, which granted Ukraine preferential conditions for exports to the European Union.

Quote from Ujvari: "But what we are looking for here is not the yearly extension of these measures. We are looking at a long-term solution. So that's why we are focusing on the DCFTA, on the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade [Areas] agreement that exists between the European Union and Ukraine since 2016. So the talks are ongoing on this to revise it, to modernise it and to bring it up to date. So this is our long-term focus."

Details: He added that, as a responsible institution, they also had to be prepared for possible transitional measures which had recently been approved by the relevant committee.

Background:

Back in late April, European Pravda reported that the European Commission did not plan to extend the regime of Autonomous Trade Measures for Ukraine, which remains in effect until 5 June, but would ensure a smooth transition to a new scheme in which all trade liberalisation conditions will be embedded in the EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement.

The European Parliament voted in favour of introducing a preferential regime for the export of Ukrainian steel and iron from 6 June 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!