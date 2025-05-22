All Sections
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 22 May 2025, 16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
Karol Nawrocki. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Karol Nawrocki, the opposition-backed candidate in Poland’s presidential election, has officially accepted the demands of anti-Ukrainian Confederation party leader Sławomir Mentzen – including a pledge not to support Ukraine’s accession to NATO – in exchange for his endorsement in the second round of voting.

Source: Polish media outlet Onet, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The signing of the eight-point declaration took place during a live broadcast with Mentzen.

On Monday, Sławomir Mentzen invited both Karol Nawrocki and Rafał Trzaskowski [the candidate from the ruling party – ed.] for a discussion on his YouTube channel. He explained that his aim was to help voters decide ahead of the second round of the presidential election. To receive his support, both candidates were asked to sign the declaration.

The declaration includes the following points:

  • I will not sign any law that increases existing taxes, contributions, or fees or introduces a new fiscal burden.
  • I will not sign any law that limits cash transactions, and I will protect the Polish złoty.
  • I will not sign any law that restricts freedom of expression in line with the Polish Constitution.
  • I will not allow Polish soldiers to be sent to Ukrainian territory.
  • I will not sign a law ratifying Ukraine’s accession to NATO.
  • I will not sign any law restricting Poles’ access to firearms.
  • I will not agree to transfer any powers of Polish authorities to the institutions of the European Union.
  • I will not ratify any new EU treaties that would weaken Poland’s role, such as by reducing its voting rights or removing its right of veto.

Commenting on the point about Polish soldiers in Ukraine, Nawrocki stated: "I will send Polish businesspeople when Ukraine is rebuilding".

He also said that he would not sign a law ratifying Ukraine’s NATO accession, saying that the discussion on this topic is meaningless.

Background:

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously stated that Nawrocki had effectively endorsed Kremlin demands by stating that he is ready to withdraw his support for Ukraine’s accession to NATO. 
  • Following the first round of the presidential election held on 18 May, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling party advanced to the second round with 31.36% of the vote, along with Karol Nawrocki, Head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, backed by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), who received 29.54%.

