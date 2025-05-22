EU chief diplomat in Belgrade urges Serbia to make "strategic choice" between West and East

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, during her visit to Belgrade, has stated that Serbia is facing a strategic decision about its geopolitical path. Her comments came weeks after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic took part in the 9 May parade in Moscow.

Source: AP, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Serbia faces a strategic, geostrategic choice, where it wants to be. Serbia’s European future depends on the values it chooses to uphold."

Details: Kallas confirmed that she discussed Vucic’s participation in the parade, saying: "I expressed my views, which are very clear. I really don’t understand why it is necessary to stand side by side with the person who is conducting this horrible war in Ukraine."

Vucic justified his presence at the Moscow parade, despite warnings from the EU, as a sign of traditional friendship with Russia, which he regards as a Slavic and Orthodox ally. At the same time, he reaffirmed his commitment to Serbia’s EU accession.

Quote: "From my discussions with the Serbian political leadership, it is clear that EU membership remains a strategic goal. However, I want to emphasise that we need to see actions also to prove and support those words."

More details: Kallas added that real progress towards EU membership requires tangible steps – including reforms, media freedom, anti-corruption measures and electoral reform. She also met with participants of protests demanding democratic changes.

Background:

Russia is Serbia’s historical Orthodox ally and main supplier of natural gas. Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft also own Serbia’s oil firm NIS. Moscow supports Belgrade in opposing Kosovo’s independence. Serbia, in turn, has consistently refused to join EU sanctions against Russia.

Vučić has previously expressed confidence that Serbia’s European path would not be affected by his visit to Moscow.

