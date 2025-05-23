Russians hit business in Poltava Oblast, injuring person and leaving some without electricity – photos

A building belonging to a business has been destroyed, seven houses damaged and one person injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast. Over 2,000 consumers have been left without electricity.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A building belonging to a business was destroyed due to a direct hit and falling debris in the Kremenchuk hromada. A fire broke out, but the State Emergency Service firefighters contained it. The blast wave damaged seven residential properties." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Destroyed building and fire. Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Details: Kohut said one person had been injured but refused to be taken to hospital.

Fire at the scene. Photo: Kohut on Telegram

"Power lines have also been damaged. Currently, over 100 non-domestic and nearly 1,800 domestic consumers are without electricity," Kohut reported.

In addition, over 270 consumers remain without electricity in the Poltava district due to damage to power lines caused by drone debris.

Damaged power lines. Photo: Kohut on Telegram

"Power engineers are working on restoring the electricity supply," Kohut concluded.

