All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit business in Poltava Oblast, injuring person and leaving some without electricity – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 May 2025, 08:38
Russians hit business in Poltava Oblast, injuring person and leaving some without electricity – photos
Fire at the scene. Photo: Kohut on Telegram

A building belonging to a business has been destroyed, seven houses damaged and one person injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast. Over 2,000 consumers have been left without electricity.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A building belonging to a business was destroyed due to a direct hit and falling debris in the Kremenchuk hromada. A fire broke out, but the State Emergency Service firefighters contained it. The blast wave damaged seven residential properties." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Destroyed building and fire.
Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Details: Kohut said one person had been injured but refused to be taken to hospital.

 
Fire at the scene.
Photo: Kohut on Telegram

"Power lines have also been damaged. Currently, over 100 non-domestic and nearly 1,800 domestic consumers are without electricity," Kohut reported.

In addition, over 270 consumers remain without electricity in the Poltava district due to damage to power lines caused by drone debris.

 
Damaged power lines.
Photo: Kohut on Telegram

"Power engineers are working on restoring the electricity supply," Kohut concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava Oblastdronesfirepower
Advertisement:
Ukraine and Russia finalise large-scale prisoner exchange, Trump claims
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
All News
Poltava Oblast
Russian drones attack Poltava and Kyiv oblasts, setting houses, cars and forest on fire
Air defenсe responds in Poltava Oblast: damage to buildings recorded
Thirteen Russian drones hit Poltava Oblast: six people injured and businesses, offices and houses damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:52
Russians strike city in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, seriously injuring two civilians
13:36
Russia launches 175 drones and ballistic missile overnight: 150 drones fail to reach targets
13:28
"Plan B" for Ukraine's EU accession: how Brussels is preparing to overcome Hungary's veto
13:22
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, injuring two people
13:14
Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts White Wolf strike drone into service
13:02
Ukraine and Russia finalise large-scale prisoner exchange, Trump claims
12:46
Russian foreign minister: No timeframe for Russo-Ukrainian meeting yet, memorandum at "advanced stage"
11:57
Hungarian PM justifies law targeting independent media as response to espionage activities by Ukraine
10:10
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
09:47
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: