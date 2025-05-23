Russians strike city in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, seriously injuring two civilians

Two people have been injured in a Russian airstrike with a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked Kupiansk at around 09:20. Early reports indicate a strike with a guided aerial bomb."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov said two people had been injured. "They are two 60-year-old men, employees of a local utility company. They have been taken to hospital in a serious condition," he added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!