Russians strike city in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, seriously injuring two civilians

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 May 2025, 13:52
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Two people have been injured in a Russian airstrike with a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked Kupiansk at around 09:20. Early reports indicate a strike with a guided aerial bomb."

Details: Syniehubov said two people had been injured. "They are two 60-year-old men, employees of a local utility company. They have been taken to hospital in a serious condition," he added.

