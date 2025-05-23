Russians strike city in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, seriously injuring two civilians
Friday, 23 May 2025, 13:52
Two people have been injured in a Russian airstrike with a guided aerial bomb on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian forces attacked Kupiansk at around 09:20. Early reports indicate a strike with a guided aerial bomb."
Advertisement:
Details: Syniehubov said two people had been injured. "They are two 60-year-old men, employees of a local utility company. They have been taken to hospital in a serious condition," he added.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!