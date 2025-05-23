Russia launches 175 drones and ballistic missile overnight: 150 drones fail to reach targets

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile and 175 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 22-23 May, 150 of which did not reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 22-23 May (starting at 22:30 on 22 May), the enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia’s Rostov Oblast, along with 175 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 13:00, Ukrainian air defence downed 150 Russian drones across the east, west, north, south and centre of the country. Of these, 91 were shot down, while 59 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare systems without causing adverse effects."

Details: The Air Force noted that the attack caused damage in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Background: As a result of the drone assault, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and a fire broke out at a railway station in Chernivtsi Oblast.

