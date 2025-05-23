Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported

A Russian drone attack on 23 May has caused damage to residential buildings and vehicles in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, while a fire broke out at a railway station in Chernivtsi Oblast.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration; Ruslan Zaparnyuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Onyshchuk: "Enemy drones attacked Prykarpattia again this morning. Air defence forces were deployed. As of now, damage to buildings and vehicles has been reported in the Kolomyia district."

Details: Zaparnyuk reported that Russian UAVs had also attacked Bukovyna at dawn.

"Several enemy targets were destroyed thanks to the coordinated efforts of our air defence forces. However, falling debris caused a fire at a railway station in one of the districts of Chernivtsi Oblast," he wrote.

He added that the fire had been quickly extinguished and no casualties had been reported.

Background:

Explosions were heard in Chernivtsi Oblast at dawn on 23 May.

Later, Ukrainian railways reported that Russian forces had damaged railway infrastructure in the oblast.

