Russians execute two Ukrainian prisoners of war on Pokrovsk front

On the morning of 22 May 2025, during an assault on the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces near the village of Udachne, Pokrovsk district, the Russians took two Ukrainian servicemen prisoner and later executed them.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: First reports suggest that at the time of the attack, four Ukrainian defenders were on the position. Two of them were captured by the Russians during the attack and killed with automatic weapons in a forested area, unarmed. The fate of the other two soldiers remains unknown.

Quote: "The intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

Currently, urgent investigative (search) actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of this crime."

