Polish troops show part of fortifications on border with Russia – photos

Polish troops have shown a section of engineering fortifications on the Polish-Russian border, constructed under the East Shield programme.

Source Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Photos show the fortifications in the village of Rutka, located in Gmina Barciany, administrative district in Kętrzyn County. They are being built as part of East Shield – Poland's national deterrence and defence programme.

At the event, Lieutenant General Stanisław Czosnek, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, emphasised that Poland, as a self-respecting country, has its own defence preparedness plans.

Fortifications on the Polish-Russian border. Photo: Polish Press Agency

Quote from Czosnek: "The security environment in our region has significantly deteriorated. We are in a state of hybrid war, and we are acting in advance. We started defensive measures much earlier (...). The expansion of the East Shield along the border with Russia is taking place in Rutka, but we are doing the same along the border with Belarus and in the area near Ukraine."

Details: He underlined that the engineering fortifications are the most visible element, but "the East Shield programme is multi-layered".

Czosnek explained that the programme includes reconnaissance, early warning systems, chemical protection, logistics systems, military defence, mobility and countermobility and adapting medical infrastructure to the needs of the armed forces in the region.

The military personnel are cooperating with all government institutions and local authorities, as well as the ministries of agriculture, infrastructure and digital affairs.

Czosnek also stated that the troops do not expropriate private property when planning such investments.

Quote from Czosnek: "There were a lot of concerns about land acquisition. We have been working here for a year. There are no expropriations. The troops use state treasury lands, military facilities or property belonging to local authorities. There is not a single case where private property has been affected."

Details: Major General Marek Wawrzyniak, Head of the Military Engineering Directorate, also took part in the event near the Russian border.

Quote from Wawrzyniak: "We are aware that any fortification is merely an obstacle if not secured, so firing positions, shelters for soldiers and firing points for equipment are being built here. When planning, we rely on experience gained in Ukraine and other operations. This location is a good example of how engineering obstacles should be positioned in the field. On one side, there is forest, and on the other – swampy terrain, which provides an anti-mobility advantage."

Details: He noted that under the planning and construction of the East Shield, the troops have acquired land in 30 settlements, where work is already under way. Reconnaissance has been conducted in over 70 settlements and locations.

Background:

At the end of last year, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the start of construction of the East Shield fortification system along the borders with Russia and Belarus.

The decree to establish the national deterrence and defence programme East Shield, with a budget of PLN 10 billion (about US$2.6 billion) for implementation from 2024 to 2028, was adopted by the Polish government on 10 June last year during an off-site meeting in Białystok.

Earlier, it was reported that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would appeal to the European Union for funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, defensive lines and military depots along the borders with Russia and Belarus.

