Zelenskyy: Russia drafting ceasefire "memorandum" for a week is a mockery of the entire world

The fact that Russia has been drafting a so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire for a week is a mockery of the entire world, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "A ceasefire is needed. Diplomatic steps towards real peace are needed. A new and effective security architecture is needed. We are uniting our partners for this. And it is definitely time to put more pressure on Russia so that the outcome is not just one result, but everything that is required. And when the Russians have already spent a week formulating a so-called 'memorandum', which they want to present as a response to the demand for a ceasefire – that is clearly a mockery of the entire world.

So much time! Every day in this war is a loss of lives. Of course, in Russia they feel no need to conserve their forces. But the world must. New sanctions against Russia are needed. I thank everyone who is advocating for and supporting this."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the largest prisoner exchange yet, which began on 23 May, is essentially the only meaningful outcome of the meeting with the Russians in Türkiye – everything else is being blocked by them.

Background:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Russian side is in an "advanced stage" of working on the memorandum on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Lavrov also said that there is currently no set date for the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. Putin also said that contact had been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

On 19 May, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would wait for the Russian version of the memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," he said.

