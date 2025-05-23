All Sections
US and Ukraine launch joint investment fund: Where money will go

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 23 May 2025, 20:37
US Chargé d’Affaires Julie S. Davis and Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

The US–Ukraine Reconstruction Fund was officially launched in Ukraine on 23 May.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy 

Details: The launch became possible after the exchange of notes between the governments of the two countries and the signing of two commercial partnership agreements. The agreement was concluded between the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Ukraine’s Public–Private Partnership Agency (PPP).

"We are taking another step to strengthen and deepen relations with our strategic partner," said Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko.

She said that the document reflects Ukraine’s interests and provides for equal governance of the fund.

The fund will finance projects in strategic sectors such as natural resource extraction, oil and gas, ports and infrastructure. In addition, it will facilitate the connection of Ukrainian companies with international investors, including DFC.

The fund will operate without a fixed term, but its results will be reviewed every 10 years.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed a minerals agreement.
  • The future joint investment fund between Ukraine and the US will be able to invest both in the development of mineral deposits and in infrastructure projects.

