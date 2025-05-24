Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has posted photos showing the aftermath of a Russian combined attack on the city of Kyiv on the morning of 24 May.

Details: Kyiv came under another Russian attack involving UAVs and ballistic missiles on the night of 23-24 May.

The emergency services are dealing with the aftermath at several locations across the city.

A fire broke out in apartments on the third and fourth floors of a five-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district.

The fire was extinguished with the help of 30 firefighters and eight fire appliances.

A man was saved using an emergency escape smoke hood and handed over to medics. Early reports indicate that he was suffering from smoke inhalation.

A fire occurred on balconies of a nine-storey building on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors in the Obolonskyi district.

Rescue workers brought three people out into the fresh air and four more sought medical treatment. Early reports indicate that they have suffered an acute stress reaction.

The fire was extinguished.

A fire broke out in a one-storey non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district used for storing paint and varnish materials due to the Russian attack. Work is ongoing.

"Information on possible casualties is being confirmed," the State Emergency Service added.

