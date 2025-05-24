Drones hit Russian city of Yelets again
Telegram channels have reported that drones have once again attacked the Energiya plant in the city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast.
Source: ASTRA and SHOT Telegram channels
Details: Telegram channels claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been trying to launch a large-scale drone attack on Yelets for the second night in a row.
Several drones have been downed over the city industrial zone.
Local residents reported loud explosions in the sky over the city and that an air-raid warning had been issued.
Residents of Yelets also wrote that the Energiya plant, which is an accumulator and battery manufacturer and a supplier to the Russian Defence Ministry, had been attacked again.
Background: Reports indicated that drones had attacked a battery factory in Yelets on the night of 22-23 May, causing fires.
