Drones hit Russian city of Yelets again

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 06:56
Fire. Screenshot

Telegram channels have reported that drones have once again attacked the Energiya plant in the city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast.

Source: ASTRA and SHOT Telegram channels

Details: Telegram channels claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been trying to launch a large-scale drone attack on Yelets for the second night in a row.

Several drones have been downed over the city industrial zone.

Local residents reported loud explosions in the sky over the city and that an air-raid warning had been issued.

Residents of Yelets also wrote that the Energiya plant, which is an accumulator and battery manufacturer and a supplier to the Russian Defence Ministry, had been attacked again.

Background: Reports indicated that drones had attacked a battery factory in Yelets on the night of 22-23 May, causing fires.

