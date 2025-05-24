All Sections
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 10:14
Photo: National Police

A total of 15 people have been injured, and residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts have been damaged by UAVs and ballistic missiles as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv police

Details: In addition to residential buildings, a shopping and entertainment centre, an educational institution, eight cars and a boiler house were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris from a downed UAV hit an apartment on the fourth floor and started a fire. Seven people aged between 35 and 63 were injured.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a married couple, a man and a woman aged 40 and 41, were injured when debris hit their apartment on the fourth floor.

In the Obolonskyi district, four floors of a nine-storey residential building were damaged in a Russian attack. Five people sought medical assistance.

One person was also injured in the Holosiivskyi district.

Background: On the night of 23-24 May, Kyiv came under another Russian attack with UAVs and ballistic missiles.

