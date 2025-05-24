All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Kellogg calls POW exchange most positive outcome of talks in Türkiye

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 11:15
Trump's envoy Kellogg calls POW exchange most positive outcome of talks in Türkiye
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has commented on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine on 23 May.

Source: European Pravda; Keith Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Details: Kellogg called the exchange "the most positive outcome of last week’s UKR-RU technical talks in Istanbul".

Advertisement:

"The most positive outcome of last week’s UKR-RU technical talks in Istanbul: 1,000 soldiers per side set for repatriation, with 400+ already returned," Kellogg said.

The US special envoy also thanked Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, for his significant contribution to this exchange.

"We need a ceasefire, and the killing needs to stop," Kellogg added.

Background:

  • On 23 May, Trump announced that a large-scale prisoner exchange had been agreed between Russia and Ukraine. A short time later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 390 people had been brought back to Ukraine during the first day of the exchange.
  • This agreement was perhaps the only tangible outcome of the meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Türkiye, which took place on 16 May, the first such talks in Istanbul in over three years.
  • It was reported that Russia had sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.
  • The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side and put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warexchange
Advertisement:
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
All News
Trump
Ukraine wants Trump to be present at potential Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
Ukraine and Russia finalise large-scale prisoner exchange, Trump claims
Polish PM cannot confirm that Trump said Putin doesn't want peace because "he is winning"
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos
13:01
23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives
12:49
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
12:45
"Hope of coming home kept us going": Stories of soldiers brought back on first day of large-scale POW exchange
12:21
Drones attack Russian chemical plant Azot – Russian media
11:50
Zelenskyy once again calls for ceasefire after large-scale Russian nighttime attack – video
11:36
EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news
11:15
Trump's envoy Kellogg calls POW exchange most positive outcome of talks in Türkiye
10:44
Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
10:14
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: