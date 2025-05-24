All Sections
Kyiv police downs Russian drone in nighttime attack – video

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 15:06
Kyiv police downs Russian drone in nighttime attack – video
A Shahed-136 UAV in Kyiv on 17 October 2022. Photo: Reuters

A video has emerged showing a Ukrainian police mobile fire group destroying one of the Russian drones that attacked Kyiv on the night of 23-24 May.

Source: press service for Kyiv Police 

Details: Official information suggests that the drone was successfully shot down by a precise shot at one of the city's locations.

Background: On the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine. Six ballistic missiles and 128 drones were shot down, while 117 drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

policeShahed drone
police
Nine hurt in Russian drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast, including children
"Please save my mum": Ukraine's Interior Ministry releases first moments after Russian missile strike on Sumy – video
Ukrainian police video shows first moments after deadly Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih
