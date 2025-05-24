All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 15:35
Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum in the coming days
Konstantin Kosachev. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Russia will "in the coming days" send Kyiv its proposals for a memorandum to resolve the war in Ukraine, said Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament).

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Kosachev reports that the memorandum is in its final stage of preparation.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kosachev: "Work on the memorandum is underway. Firstly, it is in the final stage. Secondly, I expect that Russia’s proposals will be sent to the Ukrainian side in the coming days. I have this information."

Background

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia’s work on a memorandum to end hostilities in Ukraine is at an "advanced stage". Lavrov also noted that there is no deadline for the second round of Russo-Ukrainian negotiations. 
  • Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. Putin also said that communications have been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
  • On 19 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian version of the memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," Zelenskyy said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaceasefirewar
Advertisement:
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
updatedAnother 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
All News
Russia
Russians upgrade Iskander-M missiles with radar traps – Ukraine's Air Force
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
Drones attack Russian chemical plant Azot – Russian media
RECENT NEWS
18:09
UK foreign secretary on Russia's latest attack on Ukraine: not the actions of a country seeking peace
17:56
Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast 90% destroyed or damaged, situation is critical
17:20
Putin remains resolute on victory in Ukraine, US assessment reveals
17:14
Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously
17:01
Slovak party seeks to officially demand compensation from Ukraine for aid
16:12
Crimea schools renamed en masse to glorify Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine
16:00
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
15:42
Separated by war: Ukrainian soldier reunited with daughter after release from Russian captivity
15:35
Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"
15:06
Kyiv police downs Russian drone in nighttime attack – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: