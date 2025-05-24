Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"
Saturday, 24 May 2025, 15:35
Russia will "in the coming days" send Kyiv its proposals for a memorandum to resolve the war in Ukraine, said Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament).
Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet
Details: Kosachev reports that the memorandum is in its final stage of preparation.
Quote from Kosachev: "Work on the memorandum is underway. Firstly, it is in the final stage. Secondly, I expect that Russia’s proposals will be sent to the Ukrainian side in the coming days. I have this information."
Background:
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia’s work on a memorandum to end hostilities in Ukraine is at an "advanced stage". Lavrov also noted that there is no deadline for the second round of Russo-Ukrainian negotiations.
- Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. Putin also said that communications have been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
- On 19 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian version of the memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," Zelenskyy said.
