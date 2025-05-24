Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"

Russia will "in the coming days" send Kyiv its proposals for a memorandum to resolve the war in Ukraine, said Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament).

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Kosachev reports that the memorandum is in its final stage of preparation.

Quote from Kosachev: "Work on the memorandum is underway. Firstly, it is in the final stage. Secondly, I expect that Russia’s proposals will be sent to the Ukrainian side in the coming days. I have this information."

Background:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia’s work on a memorandum to end hostilities in Ukraine is at an "advanced stage". Lavrov also noted that there is no deadline for the second round of Russo-Ukrainian negotiations.

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. Putin also said that communications have been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

On 19 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would be waiting for the Russian version of the memorandum. "If Russia proposes a memorandum, we will be able to formulate our vision," Zelenskyy said.

